Need for holiday assistance increasing in Dunklin County

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Dunklin County Caring Council is having their annual Heart of Christmas program to help families who need assistance providing gifts for their children.
Seven school districts in the county refer families via school guidance counselors, organizations, churches, families, or individuals who can adopt them by buying Christmas gifts for the children.
For their first year, there were 40 families referred to the program.
This year, the Heart of Program has received 55 referrals, and county.
Cheryl Bruce, the program coordinator, says that giving back to those in need is very important, now more than ever.
“The community coming together to provide for our children in our community and to see the families come in,” Bruce said, “We get hugs, we get tears, we get all kinds of emotions because it’s a relief. It’s a relief for those families.”
With the need being higher this year, the Dunklin County Caring Council ensures that no family gets left behind, even if they have to adopt a few families themselves.
As of Nov. 24, there are 32 families still waiting to be adopted.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.