Newport medical marijuana cultivator moving to Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission approved the sale of Natural State Wellness Enterprises of Newport to Good Day Farm, LLC and the cultivator’s transfer to Jefferson County on Nov. 10.
The Newport location will continue to operate until the first half of 2021 as the facility in Pine Bluff is developed.
It’s expected the cultivator will bring about 200 jobs to the Pine Bluff area.
Dispensaries and cultivation facilities in the state can transfer ownership and locations with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission’s approval.
Construction started for Natural State Wellness Enterprises in December 2018.
