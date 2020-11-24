No violations reported in Craighead, Greene counties compliance checks

Businesses found compliant to COVID-19 directives
By Jorge Quiquivix | November 24, 2020 at 7:49 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 10:42 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of businesses received compliance checks in both Craighead and Greene Counties between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22.

According to a list provided to Region 8 News, agents with the Alcohol Beverage Control Board visited over 30 businesses in Jonesboro and 10 in Paragould.

The agents reported all of those businesses were found to be compliant with the COVID-19 directives and other ABC rules.

Region 8 News asked the Alcohol Beverage Control Board if there was a reason behind the several visits in Jonesboro and ABC Spokesperson Scott Hardin said it all has to do with efficiency.

“Typically, agents will maximize their time in areas with a significant concentration of permits,” Hardin said. “That was the case with Jonesboro this past week. Agents may visit numerous small communities one week and concentrate on one larger community the next week. Agents must utilize their time effectively in order to cover several thousand permitted locations throughout the state.”

Hardin added that the message is getting across to these restaurants, bars and clubs about wanting them to operate while keeping people safe.

One of the ways they did that was through a verbal warning.

This lack of violations also comes a week after the board announced a crackdown on non-compliance.

“Bars, restaurants and clubs do understand at this point that failure to follow guidelines will result in violations,” he added.

The following is the list of businesses visited; you’ll notice some of the places were visited twice:

Date Time Company Name Location
11/16 11:19 a.m. 1812 Pizza Company Jonesboro
11/16 11:30 a.m. Godsey’s Grill Savannah’s Jonesboro
11/16 12:16 p.m. Papitos Loco Mexican Jonesboro
11/16 12:32 p.m. The Horizon Bistro Jonesboro
11/16 12:42 p.m. J-Town’s Grill Giving Back Jonesboro
11/16 1:01 p.m. Houlihan’s Restaurant Jonesboro
11/16 1:20 p.m. Embassy Suites Jonesboro
11/16 3:30 p.m. Chili’s Jonesboro
11/16 3:40 p.m. The Olive Garden Jonesboro
11/16 3:50 p.m. Red Lobster Jonesboro
11/17 12 p.m. Sumo, Inc. Jonesboro
11/17 12:35 p.m. Longhorn Steakhouse Jonesboro
11/17 12:50 p.m. Colton’s Steakhouse & Grill Jonesboro
11/17 1:08 p.m. Malco Hollywood Cinema Jonesboro
11/17 1:13 p.m. Delta Crawfish Market Jonesboro
11/17 1:23 p.m. La Casa De La Fiesta Jonesboro
11/17 1:47 p.m. The Madden Crab Jonesboro
11/17 2:04 p.m. Classics of Jonesboro Jonesboro
11/17 2:21 p.m. Redbeards Burger Barn Jonesboro
11/17 2:51 p.m. US Pizza Jonesboro
11/17 3:00 p.m. Texas Roadhouse Jonesboro
11/20 5:29 p.m. Legend 1025 Jonesboro
11/20 6:01 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings Jonesboro
11/20 6:19 p.m. Chili’s Jonesboro
11/20 6:22 p.m. The Olive Garden Jonesboro
11/20 7:20 p.m. Fuji Japanese Steakhouse Jonesboro
11/20 7:34 p.m. Curry Leaf Indian Cuisine Jonesboro
11/20 7:44 p.m. Sumo, Inc. Jonesboro
11/20 8:19 p.m. Diamond Grill AD’s Place Jonesboro
11/20 8:32 p.m. V.F.W. Post 1991 VFW Post Jonesboro
11/20 8:45 p.m. Loyal Order of Moose 1729 Jonesboro
11/20 9:19 p.m. The Vault Jonesboro
11/20 9:49 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles Jonesboro
11/20 10:07 p.m. Cregeens Jonesboro
11/20 10:35 p.m. Brickhouse Jonesboro
11/21 6:22 p.m. Tio’s Mexican Bar & Grill Paragould
11/21 6:43 p.m. Roy’s First and Last Chance Paragould
11/21 6:51 p.m. Kimono Japanese Steakhouse Paragould
11/21 6:59 p.m. Brick Oven Paragould
11/21 7:08 p.m. Ironhorse Barbeque Paragould
11/21 7:42 p.m. Delta Crawfish Paragould
11/21 8:06 p.m. Pruett St. Bar and Grill Paragould
11/21 8:13 p.m. Skinny J’s Paragould
11/21 8:44 p.m. Landmark Paragould
11/21 9 p.m. C.J.’s Chatterbox Paragould
11/21 9:05 p.m. 412 Club Paragould
11/21 9:27 p.m. Tammy’s Tipsy Tavern Paragould
11/21 9:40 p.m. L.A.’s Grill & Lounge Paragould

