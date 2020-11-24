No violations reported in Craighead, Greene counties compliance checks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of businesses received compliance checks in both Craighead and Greene Counties between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22.
According to a list provided to Region 8 News, agents with the Alcohol Beverage Control Board visited over 30 businesses in Jonesboro and 10 in Paragould.
The agents reported all of those businesses were found to be compliant with the COVID-19 directives and other ABC rules.
Region 8 News asked the Alcohol Beverage Control Board if there was a reason behind the several visits in Jonesboro and ABC Spokesperson Scott Hardin said it all has to do with efficiency.
“Typically, agents will maximize their time in areas with a significant concentration of permits,” Hardin said. “That was the case with Jonesboro this past week. Agents may visit numerous small communities one week and concentrate on one larger community the next week. Agents must utilize their time effectively in order to cover several thousand permitted locations throughout the state.”
Hardin added that the message is getting across to these restaurants, bars and clubs about wanting them to operate while keeping people safe.
One of the ways they did that was through a verbal warning.
This lack of violations also comes a week after the board announced a crackdown on non-compliance.
“Bars, restaurants and clubs do understand at this point that failure to follow guidelines will result in violations,” he added.
The following is the list of businesses visited; you’ll notice some of the places were visited twice:
