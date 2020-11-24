Sheriff’s office pulls the plug on illegal gambling

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - No cash payouts for convenience store gamblers after sheriff’s deputies seized dozens of electronic gaming machines.
Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies, along with officers with the Luxora, Etowah, Gosnell, Manila, and Leachville police departments executed multiple search and seizure warrants Monday, Nov. 23, on various local businesses.
Chief Deputy Robb Rounsavall said this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of surrounding agencies.
“It’s very important we work with all agencies within Mississippi County especially the smaller departments because they don’t have the resources to conduct long-term investigations so we try to work hand-in-hand with all agencies,” he said.
According to a news release from Sheriff Aubry Cook, officers seized 38 electronic gaming machines; $9,790 in cash; and documents, including receipts showing cash payouts.
The seizure followed a three-month-long investigation, which included several covert operations inside the businesses.
Officers served warrants at the following businesses:
- Bassett Shamrock
- Dyess Grocery
- Etowah 3 Way Food Mart
- Gosnell Smokers Cloud and Valero Gas Station
- Manila Tobacco Store
- Leachville Corner Mart
- Luxora Quickstop
The agencies are working to issue warrants to the owners which will list them as operating a gambling facility which is a Class D felony.
Cook said the investigation is ongoing and arrest warrants are pending.
