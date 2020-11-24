Visiting family for the holidays? Hear what health experts recommend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and health experts are asking everyone to celebrate differently this year.
Long lines are once again starting to form at COVID-19 testing sites in the Mid-South.
”Yes, testing is up, that’s great. It should be up,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Infectious Disease Specialist at Baptist Memorial Healthcare.
Jenny Bartlett-Prescott who leads the subcommittee for community testing sites on the joint COVID-19 task force says there is enough testing available.
“At this point, we think we have enough testing available to handle anyone who’s symptomatic or exposed, but it’s something we monitor closely and we have some plans in place if we need to expand testing,” said Bartlett-Prescott.
Threlkeld says with the holidays here there are best practices to avoid spreading the virus.
”If you’re able actually to quarantine for 14 days or so prior to getting together with somebody then that’s really helpful,” said Threlkeld.
Threlkeld continued to say testing is important, but it’s only one piece of the puzzle.
“You have to keep from engaging in risky behaviors after your quarantine and after your test between that time and the time you’d be exposed to family members,” said Threlkeld.
Free COVID-19 tests continue to be available across Shelby County.
Some sites are not offering them this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday, however, several MedPost Urgent Care centers will be open Thursday.
To see the list of testing sites click the link: https://covid19.memphistn.gov/resources/covid-19-testing-sites-in-shelby-county/
