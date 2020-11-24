Walnut Ridge to host ‘reverse’ Christmas parade

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County tradition has been altered due to COVID-19. Last year, Walnut Ridge and Hoxie combined to host a Christmas parade at Stewart Park in Walnut Ridge.
This year, the tradition will continue, but it will look different as the city hosts a ‘reverse’ Christmas parade.
Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp says he wants to give his residents a bit of normalcy during this holiday season but in a safe way in the form of a drive-thru Christmas parade.
“We’re going to get the people out, let them understand the real reason for the season,” Snapp said. “And at the same time enjoy the holidays with Santa.”
The park will illuminate with the colors and sounds of Christmas. Instead of standing and watching the floats make their way around the park, the floats will be set up for viewers to look at as they’re driving through.
The parade will take place on Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Mayor Snapp says to call the Walnut Ridge City Hall if you are interested in having a display or a float in the parade.
More information can be found on the city’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.