Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts UAPB Friday in season opener

ARKANSAS STATE (0-0) vs ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF (0-0)
Friday, November 27 • 6:00 PM CT • Jonesboro, Ark.
First National Bank Arena • ESPN+
Last Meeting: Arkansas State, 81-60 (Dec. 9, 2019, in Jonesboro)
A-State Record vs UAPB: 22-5 (16-1 in Jonesboro) • Streak: A-State, 13
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
Friday’s game marks the start of the 47th season of women’s basketball at Arkansas State. It marks the latest start for an A-State team since opening on Nov. 27, 1995 versus Southwest Missouri State. Arkansas State has started even later prior to that, opening seasons on Nov. 30 in 1993 and as late as Dec. 4 in 1992.
Matt Daniel is entering his second season at the helm of the Red Wolves’ women’s basketball program. In his second year at his previous two stops, Daniel owns a 32-28 overall mark, including guiding Central Arkansas to the nation’s biggest improvement in 2009-10 (15-win improvement).
A-State is facing Arkansas-Pine Bluff for the first of two scheduled meetings in 2020, hosting the Lady Lions to open the 2020-21 season. In 27 all-time meetings, the Red Wolves hold a 22-5 advantage and have won 13 straight.
Jireh Washington returns for her junior season after being named Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference a year ago. The Memphis native was recently named a third-team preseason selection entering the season.
A-State has won three straight home openers, last season defeating Central Baptist 88-63 in the season opener. All-time, Arkansas State is 25-21 in season openers and an incredible 41-6 in home openers.
