$150,000 bond set for woman in ambush shooting case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman will appear in court early next year after Jonesboro police say she played a role in a shooting that left one person injured.
Shyfa Moesha Brownlee, 19, Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 24 in connection with the Oct. 19 shooting at an apartment complex parking lot in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro police said the victim was shot in the leg, while a second intended victim fled the scene in a vehicle and was not hurt.
Both victims told police that they had gone to the area to give Brownlee a ride in exchange for money.
“Upon arrival at the crime scene, the victims stated that Brownlee was outside in the parking lot but went inside to one of the apartments when she saw the victims pull inside,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.
The victims said they waited about five minutes before trying to call Brownlee.
“It is believed that Brownlee instructed the victims to this location so that they could be ambushed,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “As they made the call, (the second suspect) came from behind an apartment building and began shooting at them.”
Brownlee was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, criminal mischief-1st degree and battery-1st degree.
A $150,000 bond was set for Brownlee, who will be arraigned Jan. 22 in circuit court.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.