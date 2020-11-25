Bono man arrested in sexual assault case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bono man faces a Dec. 22 court date after his arrest on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child, authorities said Wednesday.
Larry Joe Martin, 64, of Bono was arrested by Bono police Nov. 23 on suspicion of sexual assault-2nd degree.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Bono police interviewed Martin Nov. 16 about the case.
Martin initially told police that nothing had happened between him and the child and that he had never had sexual contact with the child, police said Wednesday.
However, he was later interviewed Nov. 23 by Arkansas State Police.
The affidavit noted that Martin admitted to improperly touching the child.
A $125,000 bond was set for Martin in the case.
A no-contact order was also issued for Martin.
