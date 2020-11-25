Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

In addition to his 41 points, he added five rebounds, six assists and three blocks while going 15-of-16 from the foul line, joining Ben Simmons of LSU as the only Division I players in the last 20 years to have at least 40 points, five rebounds, five assists & three blocks in a game. His 41 points are the most by a Big 12 player since Trae Young in 2017-18.