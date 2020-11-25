Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Oklahoma senior guard Austin Reaves has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.
The honors were voted on by the league’s head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players.
Reaves finished sixth in the Big 12 in scoring last season with 14.7 points while also averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 assists. He also ranked second in the league in free throw shooting, making his foul shots at an 84.8% clip (seventh best in OU history).
A native of Newark, Ark., Reaves was one of only two Big 12 players to average at least 14 points, five boards and three assists in 2019-20. Baylor’s Jared Butler, voted the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, is the only returning Big 12 player who averaged more points than Reaves last season.
Reaves ended his 2019-20 season by fueling the largest road second-half comeback in Big 12 history. The guard willed the Sooners back from an 18-point halftime deficit at TCU on March 7 by scoring 41 points (25 in the second half) and sinking the game-winning bucket with 0.5 seconds remaining.
In addition to his 41 points, he added five rebounds, six assists and three blocks while going 15-of-16 from the foul line, joining Ben Simmons of LSU as the only Division I players in the last 20 years to have at least 40 points, five rebounds, five assists & three blocks in a game. His 41 points are the most by a Big 12 player since Trae Young in 2017-18.
Reaves is joined on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team by Jared Butler (Baylor), Marcus Garrett (Kansas), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), Mat Coleman III (Texas) and Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia). A tie created an extra position on the team.
Coming off a third-place finish in the Big 12, the Sooners return over 70% of their scoring behind Reaves and fellow senior Brady Manek (14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds).
Oklahoma will begin the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 when it hosts UTSA at Lloyd Noble Center.
