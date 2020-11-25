’Christmas at the Park’ opens, new displays and over 400,000 lights featured

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Christmas tradition continues in Jonesboro, as Christmas at the Park opened to the public Wednesday.
Over 400,000 lights will be featured at Joe Mack Campbell Park in Jonesboro.
Organizer Adam Sartin says flexibility is the keyword for this event with COVID-19. People can drive through the park and get the full experience without leaving your vehicle, and there’s also a path for those to walk through with COVID measures in place.
“You’re going to very well be able to maintain your 36 square feet around you,” Sartin said. “You get to enjoy the displays up close and personal... we’ve got some great new displays this year.”
Sartin says his crew has been busy over the last two and a half weeks preparing for opening night.
“We typically work about 8 men a day,” Sartin said. “In total, we put in about a 1,000 hours to put it all together.”
The result: nearly 450 pieces with over 400,000 lights.
The event will run all the way until December 31st. Giveaways, parades, and shows are all planned for this year.
Tickets for the event are available on the official website for the Christmas at the Park. General Admission is $10 and the event will begin at 5:30 each night.
