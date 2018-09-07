Cold Air Within the Next Week

We get a few days to dry out before our next chance of rain. Tonight, skies clear and temperatures fall to the upper 30s and low 40s. Thanksgiving will be dry, but cool, as temperatures rise to near 60 degrees. A few afternoon clouds will drift through until sunset. Clouds increase on Black Friday with a few sprinkles possible. Thanksgiving and Black Friday are by far the warmest 2 days expected over the next week. Highs barely make it into the 50s on Saturday despite sunshine. Rain likely and highs in the 40s will make Sunday a very dreary day. Very cold air comes in behind the rain with highs in the low 40s and overnight temperatures in the 20s expected.