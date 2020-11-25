Company rolls up their sleeves to feed Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many businesses have decided to give this holiday season and one business in Jonesboro fed the masses Wednesday.
Ace One Technologies gave out 150 plated meals to families and people in the area.
The company felt the need in the community and made the event happen. Their customers donated and they got to cooking.
Families at the event say they appreciated the meal.
“They were super thankful, just extremely thankful and the whole, ‘Happy Thanksgiving, bless y’all for doing this,’ type thing. I think it was really sweet,” sales manager Cat Ballard said.
Vice President of Sales Tommy Murphy said it felt like a good thing to do this time of year.
“It’s something we plan on doing a lot more in the future, especially with giving back,” he said. “With everything going on this year, we just really felt there was a need this year with the pandemic and everything to give back and make sure people had food this weekend.”
