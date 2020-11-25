County health department overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Dunklin County Health Department has had a high volume of COVID-19 cases.
The health department said in a statement on Wednesday that they were facing a “high burden of COVID cases.”
They have begun to prioritize case investigations and contact tracing due to not having the sufficient resources to complete them all.
Kennett Mayor Dr. Chancellor Wayne says that the only way the city can help get the cases down is by being proactive in following the CDC guidelines.
“We have the guidelines from the CDC and that’s what Governor Parsons is following and what our health department is following,” said Mayor Wayne. “You have other experts from Mayo Clinic that have another set of guidelines. The biggest thing is that prevention is going to be good.”
The mayor recommends following those same guidelines for Thanksgiving, emphasizing staying home if one feels sick.
He also believes that soap and water should be a primary method of handwashing, rather than using hand sanitizer in excess.
