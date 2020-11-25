Earle man arrested in murder

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - A Crittenden County man faces a homicide charge after his arrest on suspicion of shooting a family member.
According to a Facebook post from the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, Cordarius Marquise Mason, 19, of Earle was arrested Wednesday in Searcy by the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force.
The post noted that another person was also arrested on suspicion of hindering apprehension in the case.
Authorities said in the post that Mason shot and killed his uncle, Paul Mason, on Nov. 21 at a family gathering at a residence in Earle.
