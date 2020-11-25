Ex-politician in Marshallese adoption scheme to be sentenced in 3 states

Ex-politician in Marshallese adoption scheme to be sentenced in 3 states
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019, file photo, is former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, right, with his attorney, Kurt Altman, after a court hearing in Phoenix. Prosecutors in Arkansas are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for Petersen for his conspiracy conviction in running an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands. He also faces sentencings in Arizona and Utah during January for convictions related to the adoption scheme. (AP Photo/Jacques Billeaud, File) (Source: Jacques Billeaud)
By Associated Press | November 25, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 4:53 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors in Arkansas will seek a 10-year prison sentence next week for a former Arizona politician who acknowledged running an illegal adoption scheme in three states involving women from the Marshall Islands.

Prosecutors said former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen defrauded state courts, violated an international adoption compact and took advantage of birth mothers.

Petersen is a Republican who also worked as an adoption attorney. He faces sentencings in January for convictions in Arizona and Utah.

Petersen said he accepts the consequences of his actions. His plea in court papers for leniency was accompanied by letters of support from some adoptive families.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.