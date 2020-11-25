Gov. Parson announces new COVID-19 vaccine website for Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - As research and development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines continue to show promising safety and effectiveness findings, Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of a new vaccine website for Missouri residents.
MOStopsCOVID.com provides Missourians with information regarding the safety of the vaccines, research and production processes, and when they may be eligible for vaccination.
The website will also offer additional functionality as vaccines become available.
“It’s been remarkable to learn about the work that has been going on for many months now among scientists and researchers, many of whom are right here in Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “The most important thing we’ve learned about the accelerated development process is that steps have not been eliminated but are instead occurring simultaneously. Safety is not being sacrificed, and it’s important for Missourians to understand this.”
The new website includes answers to common questions Missouri residents may have, such as when they will be able to receive the vaccine and how well it works.
It also clarifies misinformation that citizens may have heard about the vaccines.
A vaccine will initially become available in a limited quantity once it is proven safe and effective, approved for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA, and when the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has provided its recommendations on the use of the vaccines.
In August, a large group of more than 75 state team members, 10 Missouri National Guardsmen, and 50 federal and local partners began working together to develop Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine response plan.
The plan was finalized and submitted to the CDC in October.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccine developments, visit MOStopsCOVID.com.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.