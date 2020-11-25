Hospitalizations reach 1,000; nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported over 150,000 total cases of COVID-19 as we approach Thanksgiving, with state health officials saying 1,028 people remain hospitalized due to the virus.
According to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Health, the state reported 1,965 new cases Wednesday.
The number of total active cases was down 43 to 17,014, while total deaths were up 20 to 2,425.
Of the 20 deaths statewide, six deaths were reported in Region 8.
Two deaths were reported in White County, while Cleburne, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties had one death. According to the ADH website, the death in Woodruff County was the first reported due to COVID-19.
State health officials said that 191 people were on ventilators Wednesday due to the virus, while the state has done over 320,000 PCR and antigen tests so far this month.
