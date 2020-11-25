Jonesboro church hands out 200 Thanksgiving meals to families

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Journey Church and JTown’s Grill in Jonesboro teamed up to provide Thanksgiving meals to families for free Wednesday.
Exactly 200 meals were given out to families, police and fire departments, as well as hospitals.
People drove through Journey after registering online. They also had the option to pay it forward and donate $25 to provide a meal for a family.
“We love Jonesboro, we love our city, we’re for our city,” Lead Pastor Dan Reeves said. “It’s a lot of fun anytime we can get together with our church and just be a part of what God’s doing in our city and be a part of our community.”
Reeves said the event had been planned since the spring. The church had a similar event for single mothers a few months ago.
He says the church wanted to do something similar for families for Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.