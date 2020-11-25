Jonesboro man appointed to ASP Commission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man on Wednesday received a two-year appointment to the Arkansas State Police Commission from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
According to a media release from Gov. Hutchinson, Murray Benton Sr. was appointed for the term that runs from Jan. 1, 2021, through Jan. 14, 2023, and will replace Bill Benton.
Hutchinson said Murray Benton Sr., who has been active in the community and local endeavors for many years, is a perfect candidate for the position.
“I’m delighted to appoint Murray Benton to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Our state police deserve the highest quality of service, and I have no doubt that Murray’s proven leadership in business and his community will serve him well. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Bill Benton, who has spent 6 years as a dedicated commissioner,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
Benton Sr. said he was appreciative of the appointment.
“It is such an honor to be included in this group of amazing commissioners. I’m grateful to the Governor for his confidence in me and for the opportunity to serve our Arkansas State Police. I’ll give 110% in every aspect of this role,” Benton Sr. said.
