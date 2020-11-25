Memphis International Airport expecting busy travel day during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis International Airport is expected to have a busy travel day. Travelers boarded flights early Wednesday morning.
The airport is expecting Wednesday and Sunday to be the busiest travel days since March when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
About 40,000 passengers and employees are expected to be screened during this holiday travel period, which began last Friday.
The last boost in travel the airport saw was over a month ago during fall break. Here’s what you need to know if you plan to be one of the thousands boarding a flight this year.
Everyone coming through the airport has to wear masks. Most airlines require masks once you board your flight too. There are complimentary masks at ticketing and TSA checkpoint.
Travelers will notice social distancing markers on the floor. TSA is also allowing passengers to carry hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces.
Travelers should know some restaurants and retail stores are still closed or have adjusted their hours because of the pandemic.
Last weekend when the holiday travel period kicked off, travel was down 46 percent, but that was slightly better than the 50 percent the airport has been averaging this year.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.