Nov. 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday, Nov. 25
Weather Headlines
Nearly an inch of rain fell across Region 8 earlier this morning. In fact, some locations saw nearly twice that amount with passing thunderstorms.
Sunshine is set to return behind today’s cold front as wind gusts top 35mph.
Your Thanksgiving Day looks sunny and dry but a few showers are expected as we head into the holiday weekend.
Another inch of rain is possible with Sunday’s storm system.
Looking ahead to early December, colder-than-average temperatures are likely.
News Headlines
A Region 8 man is hospitalized following a high-speed police chase that ended with him crashing.
One Northeast Arkansas town is planning a Christmas parade like none other.
As the number of COVID cases ramps up in Arkansas, so too do the number of people lining up for tests.
