Veteran battling kidney failure still finds strength to help others

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite a life-changing diagnosis, one Jonesboro veteran works daily to help others despite the medical setback.
Robert Lightfoot began serving others at a young age in the U.S. Army and the National Guard but gives credit to his dad for showing him how to help those in need.
“I grew up really, really enjoy helping other people,” he said.
He was later diagnosed in 2018 with renal kidney failure. Later, he secured a kidney donor but tragically died.
Matt Branyan had decided to donate to Robert and he now honors him daily. The setbacks haven’t slowed him down any.
At the time, Robert did 77 hours of dialysis a week. Now, he’s down to three days a week at four-hour visits at a time.
“This is like having four-stage cancer. There’s nothing that can be done other than getting a kidney,” he said.
Now, he focuses on his health and still helping others. This holiday season, he’s busy cooking.
“I think everybody should have a giving heart,” he said.
He’s preparing a meal for veterans to be served Thursday and Friday. Robert serves this meal with the memory of Matt and others in his heart.
“It’s in me to help other people and I probably always will,” he said.
To secure a meal, call 870-408-2926 or email Robert at special.investigator777@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.