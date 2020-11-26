Affidavits: Arkansas student was killed during drug deal

By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 26, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 3:01 PM

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) - Affidavits say that an Arkansas college student who was fatally shot in August went to meet a man for a drug deal in a campus parking lot that turned into an ambush when a gunman shot at the student’s vehicle.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that the probable cause affidavits were released to the public on Tuesday after a judge had initially sealed files in the case.

Joshua Keshun Smith was a senior at Southern Arkansas University. He was killed on Aug. 11, which is the day fall classes were scheduled to start.

