Affidavits: Arkansas student was killed during drug deal

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) - Affidavits say that an Arkansas college student who was fatally shot in August went to meet a man for a drug deal in a campus parking lot that turned into an ambush when a gunman shot at the student’s vehicle.
The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that the probable cause affidavits were released to the public on Tuesday after a judge had initially sealed files in the case.
Joshua Keshun Smith was a senior at Southern Arkansas University. He was killed on Aug. 11, which is the day fall classes were scheduled to start.
