Arkansas reports nearly 2,400 COVID-19 cases, as both hospitalizations go down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw nearly 2,400 COVID-19 cases reported on Thanksgiving, as both hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators went down statewide.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 152,625 total cases reported as of Thursday, up 2,348 from Wednesday.
Craighead County was fourth in the state, with 121 new cases. Washington County was first with 182 cases, followed by Pulaski County with 164.
Benton County was third with 160 cases, while Garland County was fifth with 100 cases.
The number of hospitalizations statewide was reported at 1,003, down 25 from Wednesday, while the number of people on ventilators was at 169, down 22 from Wednesday.
State health officials also said 11 people died as a result of the virus.
Of the 11 deaths statewide, five were reported in Region 8 - two deaths in Craighead County and one death each in Jackson, Poinsett, and St. Francis counties.
As of Thanksgiving, state health officials noted nearly 1,779,993 COVID-19 tests have been given in Arkansas. Of those tests, state officials said 1,623,645 have been negative.
