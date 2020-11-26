Attorney requests mental evaluation for Quake Lewellyn in Sutherland case

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The attorney for a man accused of capital murder, kidnapping, and rape of a Jackson County woman earlier this year has requested a mental evaluation in the case.
According to Arkansas Court Connect, attorney William O. “Bill” James of Little Rock made the request Nov. 19 in Jackson County Circuit Court for Quake Lewellyn.
Lewellyn, 28, of Jonesboro was arrested in August after an investigation into the death of Sydney Sutherland.
James said in the one-page filing that he believes the evaluation is needed.
“That defense counsel has reason to believe that due to mental disease or defect, Mr. Lewellyn may not fully understand the proceedings against him, and may not have been able to fully appreciate the criminality of the conduct with which he is accused and his ability to assist in his defense may be in question,” James wrote in the filing. “That pursuant to A.C.A. 5-2-304, Counsel for Defense requests that a mental evaluation be performed to determine the Defendant’s fitness to proceed and criminal responsibility and this request should include testing for mental retardation. Counsel requests a written report be filed with this Court in order for this Court to make a determination as to his mental state. This request is in the best interest of Mr. Lewellyn, and not for the purpose to delay.”
As of Thursday, no action had been taken on the request, Arkansas Court Connect noted.
Officials said in August that the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Sutherland’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, with the manner of death being homicide.
