Crash kills two near Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KAIT) - A crash Wednesday morning on Highway 61 claimed the lives of two Southeast Missouri residents, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Wanda L. Parsons, 77, and Delbert R. Parsons, 78, both of Bertrand, Mo. died in the crash. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 61, two miles south of Sikeston.
Officials said in an online crash report that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Delbert R. Parsons, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 1997 Freightliner, driven by Dennis W. Swink of Anna, Ill.
Delbert R. Parsons and Wanda L. Parsons were both pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
