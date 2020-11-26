Holiday Toy Drive now underway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area business is working with a civic group to help children in need at the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center.
E.C. Barton & Company said in a media release that they are working with the Junior Auxiliary of Jonesboro on the Holiday Toy Drive, which runs through Dec. 12.
Donations can be dropped off at Barton’s at 3023 Brown’s Lane and Home Outlet at 2016 South Caraway Road in Jonesboro. People can drop off new unwrapped toys for less than $30, new or gently used books, and gift bags for the project.
An official with E.C. Barton & Company said the drive will provide an opportunity to help children have a better Christmas this year.
“We are excited to announce the first annual E.C. Barton Toy Drive as our new community project in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where we are headquartered. We were inspired to start a new tradition this year that would bring joy to others and gifting toys to our local youth who may otherwise go without this holiday season felt like the perfect fit,” E.C. Barton & Company Marketing Director Danial Reed said.
