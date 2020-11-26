Local organization hosts drive by food drive on Thanksgiving Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Get in Gear Fitness Series kicked off Thanksgiving with their annual Turkey Trot Drive By Food Drive.
Participants dropped off nonperishable foods such as peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, and even personal hygiene items to donate to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
In lieu of gathering and racing, participants were allowed to walk or run at their own pace.
Get in Gear Fitness wanted to promote giving back, as well as staying fit, for Thanksgiving.
“It’s so important that we give back and it’s so important that we remain active. We do know that being physically healthy is a good thing when we try to fight the pandemic,” said Pat Farmer, Sales & Marketing coordinator for St. Bernards Health and Wellness.
Farmer says that Get in Gear Fitness anticipates resuming normal activities in 2021.
