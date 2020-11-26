Local VFW provides Thanksgiving meal for veterans, community members

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro’s VFW Post fed over 100 people a hot Thanksgiving meal Thursday.
Local businesses donated food or funds for the event, and VFW members provided the rest.
This is the post’s second year serving a Thanksgiving dinner.
Last year, they were able to serve just over 70 people, and this year they had already served half that in the first 30 minutes.
Commander Shane Perkins said this is just a way to give back to the community and say thank you to our veterans for all they do.
“A lot of veterans lose a lot when they go to war,” said Perkins. “And what we’re trying to do is show them they have not been forgotten and we’re going to be here to support them, and not just our veterans also our community.”
The meal followed all CDC guidelines with social distancing and masks.
Perkins said this year’s free dinner was important to help those who may be having a hard time during the pandemic.
“A lot of people can’t get out to do the grocery shopping and everything that they’re used to doing, so that’s why we’ve also allowed to-go plates,” said Perkins. “And if they’re worried about the Coronavirus they can actually call in here to the post and we’ll bring food out to their cars for them.”
The post’s goal was to feed at least 100 people, and by 3 p.m., they had provided around 110 meals.
Perkins said the VFW Post is available to help anyone who may be in need.
To contact the post, you can call (870) 932-0347 or visit 300 Airport Road in Jonesboro.
