Two killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Possum Grape community in Jackson County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.
Leslie Lewis, 28, of Newport and Ashley Steele, 20, of Bradford died in the Nov. 20 crash on Highway 367 at Jackson County Road 307.
According to ASP, a 2019 Land Rover, driven by Steele, was going south on Highway 367 around 7:45 p.m. while a 2016 Mack truck was backing west across Highway 367 into a private driveway to park.
Lewis was a passenger in the Land Rover.
The front of the Land Rover then struck the driver’s side of the Mack truck in the southbound lane of Highway 367, ASP said.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
