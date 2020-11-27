Active cases drop statewide as Arkansas releases new COVID-19 numbers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw the number of total COVID-19 cases increase by 1,052, while total active cases fell by nearly 700 Friday as state health officials released new numbers.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 153,677 total cases as of Friday.
The number of total active cases was at 16,908, down 680 from numbers reported on Thanksgiving, while state health officials said there were no deaths reported.
As of Friday, 1,011 people were hospitalized, up 8 from Thursday, due to the virus and 192 people, up 23 from Thursday, were on ventilators.
Craighead County was fourth in the state in new cases, with 64.
Benton County, in the northwest corner of the state, was number one with 133, while Washington County had 68 cases. Pulaski County was third with 65 cases, while Saline County was fifth with 41 cases.
State health officials said Friday that nearly 350,000 PCR and antigen tests have been done so far in November, while 134,312 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
