Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to Marshall in season opener

Marquis Eaton led the Red Wolves with 13 points and eight rebounds, one shy of his career high of nine boards against Louisiana last season at First National Bank Arena. Caleb Fields added 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Keyon Wesley, who started in his Red Wolves’ debut, added nine points, six rebounds, two steals and a block. Tim Holland Jr. totaled four points and tied Eaton for the team lead with eight boards. Taevion Kinsey led Marshall with 17 points while Darius George added 15 points off the bench.