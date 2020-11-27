Black Friday looks different in the Mid-South during the pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Black Friday is finally here for everyone looking to get a deal on the best gifts! But of course, like many things this year, things will look a little different.
Stores are prepared for crowds, but they’re also prepared for a lot of shoppers to opt for online shopping this year.
Reports from retail analysts said the rush to shop on Black Friday has gone down in recent years even before the pandemic. This year, online shopping has become the norm. Some stores even made their Black Friday deals available ahead of the actual day. The store manager of the Best Buy store on Poplar in Memphis said they launched their online deals almost a week ahead of time.
Things inside brick-and-mortar stores are sure to look different this year as well. Stores are requiring customers to wear masks and stay socially distanced. A lot of them have signs put up and hand sanitizer available.
So stores are prepared to see customers face to face, but online shopping’s sure to be a big hit. Online shoppers should make sure to buy their gifts with enough time to be shipped and delivered by Christmas.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.