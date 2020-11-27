Corning Christmas in the Park set to start

Preparations have continued this week for the Corning Christmas in the Park event. Due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person audience for the lighting display or entertainment this year. (Source: Corning Christmas at the Park Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 27, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 4:44 PM

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - An event that has been around in Clay County for nearly a quarter-century will go on Saturday.

According to a post on the Corning Christmas in the Park Facebook page, planning and preparations have gone on this week for the event with COVID-19 in mind.

The event, which includes the lighting of displays, is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year at Wynn Park in Corning. The lights are turned on at 5 p.m. each evening, officials said.

However, officials said there would be no opening ceremony this year with other protections for COVID-19.

Officials also said on Facebook that there will be no in-person audience for the lighting, as well as no entertainment this year.

