Corning Christmas in the Park set to start

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - An event that has been around in Clay County for nearly a quarter-century will go on Saturday.
According to a post on the Corning Christmas in the Park Facebook page, planning and preparations have gone on this week for the event with COVID-19 in mind.
The event, which includes the lighting of displays, is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year at Wynn Park in Corning. The lights are turned on at 5 p.m. each evening, officials said.
However, officials said there would be no opening ceremony this year with other protections for COVID-19.
Officials also said on Facebook that there will be no in-person audience for the lighting, as well as no entertainment this year.
