Food pantry helps families in need in Marked Tree

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A monthly food distribution event Friday provided food for nearly 65 families, with the pantry shelves now almost empty.
According to officials with the First Baptist Church in Marked Tree, the event provides frozen meats, breads and sweet treats, plus basic staples, each month to people in need.
The need was also great Friday, with all four of the church’s freezers now empty.
The pantry will be open Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the church at 412 Liberty Street in Marked Tree.
Anyone wishing to help can contact the church at 870-358-2746.
