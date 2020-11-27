Helping those in need: How Rivercrest senior Keshawn Scott gave back to his community

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - This has been one of the better seasons in the Rivercrest Colts program. Part of the key to the Colts’ success this year has been senior wide receiver Keshawn Scott. He’s helped lead the Colts to an undefeated regular season.
Scott has over 1,500 yards, nearly 20 touchdowns and is regarded as a team leader, both on and off the field.
“It’s real big,” Scott says, regarding the importance of leadership. “Especially helping out young guys and keeping their head on right, so they can come step up and help when we need them to do that.”
When Scott isn’t on the field, he’s working at Gunn’s Supermarket in Wilson. With his leadership role on the team and his job at the supermarket, he’s thinking of others before he thinks of himself.
An example: A blind man walked into the store in early November. Scott then took action.
He led the man by the arm and helped him pick out his groceries. Keshawn didn’t think anything of it.
“I didn’t really think it was a big deal, I feel like it’s something I’m supposed to do,” Scott said.
That attitude is something head coach Johnny Fleming says is admirable.
“That’s just natural,” Fleming said. “He just thinks that’s what he should do, I wish more kids were like that. We’re going to miss him, but we hope we’ve got about 3 or 4 more games out of him coming up.”
Coach Fleming says Scott is part of the reason this Colts team is special.
“It’s always 100 percent effort,” Coach Fleming said. “He’s worked hard. He’s not the fastest guy, but he plays as hard as he can every single play.”
Keshawn says he hopes that effort will translate to playing football at the collegiate level.
