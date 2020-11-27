Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire on Haltom Street

Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire on Haltom Street
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 27, 2020 at 4:48 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 7:47 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire in a floor furnace brought Jonesboro firefighters to a house on Haltom Street Friday morning.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Fire Department Facebook page, several fire trucks responded to the house around 8 a.m. Friday.

Shortly after 8AM this morning E2, T2, E6, E4, T4, Battalion 2 and Battalion 1 responded to a residence on Haltom St for...

Posted by Jonesboro Fire Department on Friday, November 27, 2020

Firefighters saw smoke showing from the home soon after arriving.

“Engine 2 advanced an attack line through the front door and into the residence, where they discovered a floor furnace on fire and began to extinguish,” the post noted.

Firefighters then worked to put out the fire, which had spread to the floor.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.