Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire on Haltom Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire in a floor furnace brought Jonesboro firefighters to a house on Haltom Street Friday morning.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Fire Department Facebook page, several fire trucks responded to the house around 8 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters saw smoke showing from the home soon after arriving.
“Engine 2 advanced an attack line through the front door and into the residence, where they discovered a floor furnace on fire and began to extinguish,” the post noted.
Firefighters then worked to put out the fire, which had spread to the floor.
