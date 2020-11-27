Pearl River CC (MS) LB Noah Mitchell commits to Arkansas State

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (KAIT) - One of the top JUCO linebackers in the nation commits to Arkansas State.
Pearl River Community College sophomore linebacker Noah Mitchell verballed with the Red Wolves this morning. He led the Wildcats in 2020 with 83 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, & a fumble recovery. Mitchell recorded double digit tackles in all six PRCC games this season.
Mitchell also had 2 defensive touchdowns in 2020. He had a scoop and score vs. Hinds and a interception return for a TD vs. Co-Lin. Noah earned Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors on October 20th.
According to 247Sports, Arkansas State has 13 commits for the 2021 recruiting class. The D1 football signing periods are December 16th-December 18th (early period), December 16th-January 15th (mid-year JUCO transfers), and February 3rd-April 1st (regular period).
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.