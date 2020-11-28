Arkansas State football great Bill Phillips passes away

The Arkansas State University family mourns the loss of one of their all-time greats with the passing Friday, Nov. 27, of Bill Phillips, who was a 1968-71 football lettermen and a member of both the school’s Ring of Honor and Hall of Honor.
“On behalf of our Arkansas State Athletics Department, our deepest sympathies go out to the Phillips family,” said A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir. “Bill had a tremendous impact on our program and university, but more importantly, he was a positive influence on a countless number of lives and was loved by many.”
Phillips was inducted into the A-State Athletics’ Hall of Honor in 1992 and became a member of the football program’s Ring of Honor in 2003. Name a Distinguished Alumnus by Arkansas State University in 2005, he was selected to the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Originally from Harrison, Ark., Phillips was a 1970 First Team All-America pick by the Associated Press and twice tabbed First Team All-Southland Conference in 1969 and 1970. He helped lead A-State to an unblemished 11-0 season in 1970 when the school won the small college national championship. The entire 1970 Arkansas State football team was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
Phillips was named a starter as on offensive lineman on Arkansas State’s prestigious All-Centennial Team announced in 2014. He is also a member of the All-Time Arkansas State Football Team that was put together in 1976, as well as the Southland Conference All-First Decade Team.
Following his playing career at A-State, Phillips was selected in the third round of the 1972 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos with the 58th overall pick. He remains the sixth highest NFL Draft selection in school history.
