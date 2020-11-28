Arkansas State football great Bill Phillips passes away

Originally from Harrison, Ark., Phillips was a 1970 First Team All-America pick by the Associated Press and twice tabbed First Team All-Southland Conference in 1969 and 1970. He helped lead A-State to an unblemished 11-0 season in 1970 when the school won the small college national championship. The entire 1970 Arkansas State football team was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.