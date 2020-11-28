Arkansas State women’s basketball falls to UAPB in season opener

A-State scored first on a pair of free throws by Jackson but started slow on the offensive end, connecting on just two of its first 10 shots. UAPB led 11-6, but a pair of layups by Wallace cut it to 11-10 at the first-quarter media timeout. With 3:36 left in the first, Karolina Szydlowska netted her first career A-State points to put the Red Wolves ahead 12-11 – a lead they would hold for the rest of the quarter, leading 20-19 after the first 10 minutes.