Dungee has 25 pts as #14 Arkansas beats Florida Gulf Coast

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (AP) - Chelsea Dungee scored 19 of her 25 points in the second half, 10 in the fourth quarter, and No. 14 Arkansas made four free throws in the final 11 seconds to pull out an 86-80 win over Florida Gulf Coast in women’s basketball.
The Razorbacks trailed most of the way before Dungee’s 3-pointer with 2:15 left them up for good at 77-74. Tishara Morehouse made a layup for the Eagles but Arkansas was 7 of 8 from the line in the final two minutes.
Morehouse, who poured in 35 points made it 82-80 with 34 seconds left but Amber Ramirez and Marquesha Davis sealed it at the line
