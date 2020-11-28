Hospitalizations fall, total active cases increase as new COVID-19 numbers released

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 fell slightly Saturday while the number of total active cases went up as officials urged caution with Thanksgiving now over.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state of Arkansas had 155,026 total cases, up 1,349 from Friday’s numbers. The state had 16,942 total active cases, up 34, while the number of total deaths went up 13 to 2,449.
Of the 13 deaths statewide, five were in Region 8 - two deaths in White County and one death each in Crittenden, Cross and Mississippi counties.
Gov. Hutchinson said in the tweet that the numbers Saturday were lower than last Saturday’s numbers, but noted people need to be careful.
“This is down from last Saturday, but we will know more in the coming ten days as to how we did over Thanksgiving,” Hutchinson said. “Continue to take every precaution and let’s not let up.”
As of Saturday, 1,010 people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, down 1 from Friday; while 183 people were on ventilators, down 9 from Friday.
State health officials said that no Northeast Arkansas counties were in the Top 5 in new cases.
