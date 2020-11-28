JHS alum Destiny Salary had 10 points Saturday in Lady Vols debut

Both teams started the second quarter in a shooting slump, playing more than two minutes before Davis put in a layup off a Burrell assist. Burrell followed it up on the next possession with a 3-pointer, and Walker added a fast-break layup to extend UT’s lead to 24-13 with 6:35 remaining in the half. A Walker trey and a Suárez layup extended Tennessee’s run to 12-0 bridging the first and second stanzas before Haywood knocked down a jumper, moving the score to 29-15 with 4:36 on the clock. WKU countered with a 5-0 run of its own, but Burrell and Salary each responded with 3-pointers for UT, and the Lady Vols headed into halftime up 38-20.