One killed in Dunklin County crash

DUNKLIN CO, Mo. (KAIT) - A Kennett woman was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Route Y in Dunklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jamie J. Brock, 53, of Kennett died in the crash, which happened around 12:55 p.m. Friday.
According to an online crash report, a 2019 Nissan Kicks, driven by Brock, was going south on Route Y when it crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Ford Expedition head-on, going north.
Brock was taken to a Paragould hospital, where she later died, authorities said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.