A-State men drop road contest with Morehead State

Each team shot above 50 percent from the floor in the second half and the Eagles ended the game shooting 45 percent (25-56) from the field while A-State finished 41 percent (19-46). The Eagles had one more 3-pointer than A-State, hitting 2-of-4 in the second half to finish 5-of-16 (31 percent) for the afternoon. A-State was 4-of-12 (33 percent) on the day, but hit just 1-of-4 (25 percent) in the second half. The Red Wolves shot 76 percent (19-25) at the free throw line while Morehead State finished 64 percent (14-22).