BBB issues warning about COVID-19 vaccine trial scams

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. A panel of U.S. advisers will meet this week to recommend who should be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older. (Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 28, 2020 at 10:26 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 8:11 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau wants to warn you about scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Many are anxiously awaiting the vaccine.

The BBB says scammers are taking advantage of that wait time by telling people they can take part in clinical trials.

And we will likely see more of these false offers as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

“Basically what happens, you’ll get a text message, possibly an email, or a Facebook or social media message stating ‘hey, you could qualify for a clinical trial and make money doing it,’” said Rihanna Smith Hamblin with the BBB.

The BBB says if you have not inquired about a clinical trial and you get a message about one, delete that message.

Also, keep in mind, real clinical trials will never ask you to pay them.

