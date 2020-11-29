BBB issues warning about COVID-19 vaccine trial scams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau wants to warn you about scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccine trials.
Many are anxiously awaiting the vaccine.
The BBB says scammers are taking advantage of that wait time by telling people they can take part in clinical trials.
And we will likely see more of these false offers as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
“Basically what happens, you’ll get a text message, possibly an email, or a Facebook or social media message stating ‘hey, you could qualify for a clinical trial and make money doing it,’” said Rihanna Smith Hamblin with the BBB.
The BBB says if you have not inquired about a clinical trial and you get a message about one, delete that message.
Also, keep in mind, real clinical trials will never ask you to pay them.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.