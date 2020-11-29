Church distributes over 100 boxes of food

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hispanic church Betel La Casa in Jonesboro gave away over 100 boxes of food to families in need on Sunday.
The boxes were filled with produce, milk, taco fillings, and chicken.
Volunteer Fernando Ruiz says that this year has been tough because of the pandemic.
With the holiday season coming up, the church hopes to ease the burden of food insecurity.
“The importance is it really helps people out. It’s just a little help we can give to people in our community here as a church. Know that there are people here that still care, and we’re willing to lend out a hand,” said Ruiz.
Volunteer Perla Duran says that they are there to help everyone in the community.
“It’s very important. I think especially this year, it’s been rough, many families even in our church- I just feel like it’s been one thing after another, so this is just a little help,” said Duran.
To find out more about future Betel La Casa events, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.