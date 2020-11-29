Court orders France to rethink 30-person limit on worship

Court orders France to rethink 30-person limit on worship
Church-goers wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus lineup outside the Notre-Dame-des-Champs church in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. French churches, mosques and synagogues can open their doors again to worshippers - but only a few of them, as France cautiously starts reopening after a second virus lockdown. Some churches may defy the 30-person limit they feel as too unreasonable, and other sites may stay closed until they can reopen for real. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (Source: Michel Euler)
By Associated Press | November 29, 2020 at 8:38 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 8:38 AM

PARIS (AP) — France’s highest administrative court has ordered a rethink of a 30-person attendance limit for religious services put in place by the government to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

The measure took effect this weekend as France relaxes some virus restrictions, but it faced opposition by places of worship and the faithful for being arbitrary and unreasonable. Even before the ruling, several bishops had announced they would not enforce the restrictions.

The Council of State has ordered that Prime Minister Jean Castex modify the measure within three days.

“Non-essential” shops reopened in France on Saturday, but bars and restaurants will not reopen before Jan. 20.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.