Cruise for a Cause promotes child advocacy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Kion Pediatrics teamed up with the NEA Children’s Advocacy Center to host Cruise for a Cause.
On Saturday, the Warriors Empowering Children motorcycle group drove around Jonesboro to spread child advocacy awareness for children that have been abused or neglected.
Dr. Kris Nwokeji says that this event is important because it’s a worldwide issue that affects millions of kids. Their goal is to break the power of the abuser.
“The children are afraid to come out or to say something to stop the abuse,” said Nwokeji. “But once it’s been made aware of and awareness is brought to it, that power is being broken, and the hope and goal is that abuse is being stopped.”
David White, president for Warriors Empowering Children, says that the event is designed to make kids feel like they have someone on their side.
“Just riding in a circle around town to bring awareness to it to try to bring some more people out that their children are being abused and for the kids to make them feel like there’s someone out there for them,” said White.
To find out more information on how you can be an advocate and resources offered from NEA Children’s Advocacy Center, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.